USHER, GRACE MIGUEL: Splitsville

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Usher and Grace Miguel are splitting up and moving on. The couple, who married in 2015, is separating after allegations and lawsuits claiming he’d given multiple people herpes.

They released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.” They kept it classy and respectful towards one another, stating, “The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

They didn’t mention divorce in their statement. (Us Weekly)

The split has seemingly been in the works for at least a month. The couple put their Sunset Strip home on the market for $4.2 million a few weeks back. They’re also trying to unload a seven-bed, 10-bath mansion in Georgia for just shy of $1.7 million. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • They were still together back in December but haven’t been seen in public together since.
  • It’s in his interest to offer a generous divorce settlement and spousal support. She knows about the skeletons in her closet and right now she’s staying quiet.
  • It’s just a matter of time before they make the divorce final.
  • Usher doesn’t seem like the most eligible bachelor knowing what we know about his bill of health.
  • Let’s still see if they’re still acting civil when, and if, this divorce drags out for months.
  • The “loving friends” and “next phases of our lives” makes it sound all but certain they’re not turning back from this separation.
Don Juan Fasho

