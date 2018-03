Childish Gambino Is Going On Tour Later This Year

Childish Gambino is embarking on a U.S. tour later this year. The singer, whose real name is Donald Glover, announced a 13-show trek that will take place in September in support of his 2016 album, “Awaken My Love.” He will be joined on the road by hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

It will reportedly be Glover’s last tour before he retires his Childish Gambino alter ego. Tour dates haven’t been announced yet but you can catch Donald Glover on right now on ‘Atlanta: The Robbin’ Season’ on FX Thursday nights at 10pm on FX.

