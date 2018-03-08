Feature Story
Barbie Debuts New Doll Modeled After NASA ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson

Johnson's doll is just one of many in a limited series honoring badass revolutionary women.

Posted 2 hours ago
In anticipation of International Women’s Day, Mattel announced their latest Inspiring Women Series. It features Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart and the woman whose story inspired the motion picture Hidden Figures, Katherine Johnson.

Each doll in the new series comes with additional educational information about the achievements of each of these women.

In a statement about the series release, Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager for Barbie said, We know that you can’t be what you can’t see. Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything.”

If you saw Hidden Figures, we watched as Taraji P. Henson portrayed Johnson as one of a group of African American women who were hired to be “computers” for NASA, meaning they were calculating equations that would eventually help send John Glen into space.

Johnson, now 99, worked with NASA until 1986, worked closely with Barbie designer Kelley Lindberg to ensure that the doll’s look was authentic.

The doll, which will retail for $29.99, includes Johnson’s glasses, her NASA badge, earrings and necklace and will become available on May 10.

