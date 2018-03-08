Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

‘Insecure’ Creator Issa Rae To Host The 2018 CFDA Awards

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The CFDA Awards will be held on June 4th and while they haven’t announced the nominees and honorees, they did drop the big name that will be hosting: Issa Rae. She will be the first female host in several years and is taking over hosting duties from Seth Meyers, who hosted the award show last year.

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb said, “Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant.” The CFDA Awards are making additional changes moving the show from the Hammerstein Ballroom to the Brooklyn Museum. Kolb added, “The Brooklyn Museum is a strong and iconic backdrop to one of fashion’s biggest nights.”

We can’t wait to see what #BlackGirlMagic that Rae brings to the award show…and what she wears!

DON’T MISS:

HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him Or Her’ And ‘Sweet Life’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival

GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

15 photos Launch gallery

Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

Continue reading Issa Rae’s Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos