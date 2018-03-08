Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women Already Made Hot

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty
This week,
Kim Kardashian decided to rep for International Women’s Day by releasing a set of emojis and stickers that championed women’s empowerment.
Good cause, right?
The only problem is the emojis and stickers, or as Kim calls them”Kimojis,” were filled with slang that she probably knew little about before a certain group made them hot.
Terms like “ratchet,” “slay,” and “boy bye” were floating around Black spaces way before they probably reached Kim.
The fact that Kim is selling these Kimojis on an
app store for $2.99 makes the whole situation even more annoying. Though no one has full ownership of language, Kim does have a history of overshadowing the work of Black women. The fact that she’s profiting off of terms like “ratchet” and “slay” feels like another punch in the gut.
With that being said, I thought I’d celebrate some of the Black women who might not have created the terms Kim is using, but they sure made them hot. Swipe through for some Black ladies to celebrate this Women’s History Month!
1 2 3 4 5 6 Next page »
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37