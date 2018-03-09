Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders On Future Projects

During this year’s Academy Awards telecast as actress Frances McDormand accepted her Oscar for Best Actress, many were scrambling to find out what she meant when she stressed the use of inclusion riders in Hollywood and on future projects. Well actor Michael B. Jordan apparently took her words to heart because he just made a big commitment about it for his future projects.

In case you were like the many who watched the Oscars and didn’t have a clue what an inclusion rider is, in short it just means that there is a clause in someone’s contract for them to increase diversity on projects they are working on. Since lack of diversity is still such a big problem in Hollywood, it’s inspiring to see actors like Michael B. Jordan stepping up to do something about it. As reported by Shadow and Act, Jordan says that his production company will use inclusion riders for future projects.

Via Shadow and Act:

Michael B. Jordan has become one of the first to announce that his production company will officially adopt inclusion riders.

The ‘Black Panther’ star wrote on Instagram, “In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society. I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.”

Founded in 2016, Jordan’s Outlier Society has projects in the works including Netflix’s family sci-fi drama, ‘Raising Dion,’ ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ remake starring Jordan, an untitled coming-of-age drama on OWN produced by Jordan and written by Tarell Alvin McCraney and a film adaptation of the YA novel ‘The Stars Beneath Our Feat,’ which will be Jordan’s directorial debut. Outlier has an exclusive first-look pact with Skydance Media.

This is such great news! Hopefully this is the first of many steps needed to finally and officially change Hollywood for the better. The old way of doing things is slowly fading and if moves like this can speed up the process, then that’s even better.

