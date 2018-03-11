No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault Allegation Case

Photo by

As the #MeToo movement continues in Hollywood, one of the first straight, male actors to come forward, Terry Crews, was recently served with some disheartening news. Earlier this week it was determined that no criminal charges would be filed in Crews’ sexual assault case against a Hollywood agent.

Late last year, actor Terry Crews filed a formal report to the Los Angeles Police Department that WME partner and big-time Hollywood agent Adam Venit allegedly groped him in early 2016. Variety is reporting that there will be no charges filed against Venit because prosecutors state that the incident falls outside the statute of limitations.

Via Variety:

Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against WME partner Adam Venit, who was accused of groping actor Terry Crews at a party, saying the incident falls outside the statute of limitations. Crews reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 8, alleging that Venit had grabbed his crotch at an industry party at Hutchinson restaurant in February 2016. Police investigated and forwarded the complaint to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office on Feb. 6.

The D.A.’s office determined that the case was not a felony. “Given that the suspect did not make contact with the victim’s skin when he grabbed the victim’s genitals and there is no restraint involved, a felony filing is declined,” a prosecutor wrote on a charge evaluation worksheet.

The case was referred it to the office of L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer for possible misdemeanor prosecution. According to a spokesman in Feuer’s office, the case exceeded the one-year statute of limitations for misdemeanors, and so the office declined to prosecute on Feb. 20.

Surely, this is a huge blow to Crews, however the actor is also pursuing a civil case against Venit which further accuses him of sexual assault.

In response to the recent ruling in the case, Crews took to Twitter to suggest that there was inside corruption surrounding his case:

 

