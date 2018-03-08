Feature Story
These Young Queens Are Going To Rule Netflix’s March Line-Up

The March line-up for the streaming platform is bursting with girl power.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
The present is female. And Netflix is bringing 5 new titles to the small screen this March featuring powerhouse women of color. Continuing to diversify the depictions of minorities in media, Netflix’s new series continue to tell the unique stories of women across the globe.

Get into the list below:

Netflix March Titles

Source: Via Netflix Media Center / Netflix Media Center

On My Block(starring Sierra Capri): A light-hearted drama about the “good kids” and their families who are attempting to live their lives in the crime, drug and gang streets of gritty Lynwood, California.

first match

Source: Netflix / Netflix Media Center

First Match(starring Elvire Emanuelle): Brooklyn-born teenage girl, hardened by years in foster care, decides that joining the all-boys high school wrestling team is the only way back to her estranged father.

Netflix March Titles

Source: Via Netflix Media Center / Netflix Media Center

Roxanne Roxanne(starring Chante Adams): In the early 1980s, the most feared battle MC in Queens, New York, was a fierce teenage girl with the weight of the world on her shoulders. At the age of 14, Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden was well on her way to becoming a hip-hop legend as she hustled to provide for her family while defending herself from the dangers of the streets of the Queensbridge Projects in NYC.

Netflix March Titles

Source: Via Netflix Media Center / Netflix Media Center

Ladies First(starring Deepika Kumari): tells the inspirational story of Deepika Kumari who, as a girl born on the roadside to abject poverty in rural India, went in search of food, stumbled upon archery, and within four years became the number one archer in the World.

Netflix March Titles

Source: Via Netflix Media Center / Netflix Media Center

Rapture(starring Rapsody): Rapture, an 8-part documentary series featuring Rapsody, T.I., Nas and more, dives into the artists’ lives with their families and friends, to sitting front row in the studio and grinding on tour, to experiencing the ecstatic power of moving the crowd.

These Young Queens Are Going To Rule Netflix's March Line-Up

