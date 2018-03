New Show ‘Back In The Game’ Will Feature Former Athletes That Have Fallen On Financial Hard Time

We’ve all heard the horror stories of retired athletes who’ve gone broke after a short period of time. Most professional athletes end up filing bankruptcy after about five years or so. Executive Producer, Micheal Strahan and Host, Alex Rodriguez have put together a new show that will help these fallen athletes back onto the road of financial redemption.

The new show coming out is called ‘Back In The Game’ and the concept of the show is to pair athletes that have blown away massive amounts of money, with money mentors who will help them get back on their feet.

The first show will air March 13th 2018 and will start off with featuring former NBA star Joe Smith who managed to burn through 60 million dollars. Smith was drafted with the 1st overall pick in 1995 with the Golden State Warriors. He played on 13 NBA teams, playing in over 1000 NBA games, and started in 619 of them. Smith’s story is just like many of his contemporaries who were not able to prepare for life after sports and spent all of their earnings while they were playing.

Read More…..

Source CNBC |Photo: Joe Smith/Getty

Also On 100.3: