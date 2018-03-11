Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The Petty Files: Sheriff Has Ex Arrested For What She Wrote About Him On Facebook

Really.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
#CDUdigital Conference In Berlin

Source: Adam Berry / Getty

Pettiness reached new heights for one Washington County, Georgia sheriff, and now he’s experiencing the consequences. The officer in question is named Corey King and he tried to retaliate against his ex-wife when she posted something he didn’t like on Facebook. Now his moves have backfired and he’s in the midst of legal trouble.

It all started in January 2015 when Anne King posted a Facebook status that read, “That moment when everyone in your house has the flu and you ask your kid’s dad to get them (not me) more Motrin and Tylenol and he refuses [overwhelmed emoji face].”

 

A few of Anne’s friends chimed in on her post, including Susan Hines, who said, “Give me an hour and check your mailbox. I’ll be GLAD to pick up the slack.”

 

Then, according to the lawsuit, Corey saw his ex’s post and asked her to take it down. When she refused, he posted a screenshot on his own Facebook. Then he filed an incident report and requested an arrest warrant because of Anne’s derogatory statements.

 

The next day, a Washington County court issued the warrants, not just for Anne’s arrest, but for her friend Susan’s arrest as well. The two were charged with “criminal defamation of character” and they spent four hours in jail before posting $1,000 bail.

 

Eventually, the state judge dropped the case, according to the complaint, saying “I don’t even know why we’re here.”

 

Fast forward and now Anne is suing Corey and Washington County. The case has gone to federal court since the county has immunity under the 11th Amendment. One argument that Anne is using for her case is Corey relied on an outdated Georgia law to execute Anne’s arrest. According to a Georgia Supreme Court decision from 1982, charging someone with criminal defamation is unconstitutional. Anne King is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with compensation for all legal fees.

 

To think, all of this could have been avoided if folks checked the petty, and Corey didn’t abuse power. Smh. Shame.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading The Petty Files: Sheriff Has Ex Arrested For What She Wrote About Him On Facebook

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos