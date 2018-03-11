Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

No, You’re Not Tripping: Instagram Influencers Are All Starting To Look The Same

“What we have now is a sort of aggressive version of what the ultimate in multicultural beauty could look like."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty

You ever scroll down your Instagram timeline and think, “all these girls are starting to look exactly alike!”  So have we.

Now, thanks to some historians,beauty experts and physicians, we know why most Instagram Influencers look like beauty clones. Beauty historian Rachel Weingarten told the Huff Post that “our beauty habits were defined by factors like geography and ethnicity. For example, if you lived in a certain part of Asia, you may have used skin whiteners, or if you lived in France in the 1700s, you probably powdered your wigs.”

Love Nest

Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty

She added “But the time that things really started to affect beauty was probably the ’40s and ’50s, when celebrities started to show up in magazines as beauty ideals. Then everybody started copying the celebrities.” So imagine how drastically things have affected people thanks to the Internet.

On the set of The Decks Ran Red

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

Weingarten pointed out that these days, we learn about trends that are popular in other parts of the world more quickly than we ever would have in the past, and we can participate in them. But the point that stood out the most was when the historian touched on race.

She said, “The other thing that happened is people are no longer clearly defined by their ethnicity, their race, even their gender. So, there’s this weird conformity where it used to be if you were Asian or Caucasian, that limited your beauty. If you had African-American hair, that made you look a certain way. You don’t have to do that anymore.”

Add the fact that folks genuinely just want to fit in and not be ostracized and you get the perfect recipe for basic beauty clones. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share you thoughts on how social media has changed the standard of beauty.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading No, You’re Not Tripping: Instagram Influencers Are All Starting To Look The Same

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos