In Defense Of Danni Starr Against Men Who Make A Mockery Of Our Pain

93.9’s “Fam In The Morning” show was trending on Twitter Thursday morning, but is all publicity good publicity?

Not at the expense of a loyal co-worker, someone you call a friend and damn sure not at the expense of a hard-working Black woman, who reserves the right to determine whom she allows around her children and husband.

It all went down on International Women’s Day, yet here we are discussing two men, whose idiotic plan to ambush their female co-host led to her last day at that station. And one of them read for filth by his very own wife.

Let’s rewind.

Danni Starr, co-host on the “Fam In The Morning,” posted a job-listing on social media in search of a nanny. An unnamed woman, who boasts that she is a model, actress and singer, who “raised” her nieces and nephews (read: she ain’t got no damn nanny experience) responded to Danni’s listing in hopes of being hired, however, she received no response. Danni later took to social media to comment on the applicant’s appearance. Without naming names or exposing who slid in her DMs for consideration, Danni explained she didn’t hire the woman because she was too “pretty” and was being proactive in selecting who she allowed in her home and, more specifically, around her man.

Yet, Danni’s co-hosts, DJ Quicksilva and 5’9, thought it would be a good idea to seek out that woman and invite her on the show.

The social media model, singer, actress-turned-nanny used her 15 minutes seconds of fame to stand on her Instagram soapbox and carry the torch for “pretty chicks,” while confronting Danni about her insecurities.

Let me salute the father, the son and the holy ghost because Lawd knows, they all deserved an a** whoopin. Let’s just be clear on one thing, first and foremost, above all else: Danni, who, for the record, revealed that her father cheated on her mother with their nanny, reserves the right to hire or not hire whomever she chooses. Point-blank, period.

This is less about her insecurities and more about the betrayal by her co-hosts.

DJ Quicksilva and 5’9, in their limited man-sight, claimed they were pushing the equality narrative forward, but instead made a mockery of the movement. Their shallow perspectives allowed them to hold one “pretty” woman on a pedestal and their (also attractive co-host) on the defense, as she found herself blocking shot after shot at her self-esteem. All of which forced Danni to reveal deeply personal information, like how many times she’s been cheated on and how she trusts her partner, but still maintains a healthy dose of reality. Instead of putting an end to it when Danni grew visually and audibly upset, Quicksilva and 5’9 demanded to have their voice heard, which they only used to bolster ole IG model’s superficial attacks.

“The two of y’all can kiss my ass,” she shouted back.

Let’s be clear here, because I believe I speak for many women when I say this: I don’t want no damn Instagram opportunist, with zero professional experience, watching my children either. But the simple issue is that Black women can’t express such sentiments without being labeled a hater. Because let’s be real, I don’t know one man who would let even a Michael-B-Jordan-adjacent man cater to his wife.

Furthermore, Danni’s worries are not without merit, as it’s not exactly a new thing for men to cheat with women close to the family. Shall we point to the evidence? Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ben Affleck, Mick Jagger and Jude Law all carried on alleged affairs with their nannies.

Now, being that it is Women’s History Month, I’m going to keep it light on homegirl who thought she was fooling us with her strip-eyelash, thin, “pretty chick” argument. But shame on you ma’am for allowing yourself to be used as a pawn by these men and living up to the vibe that didn’t get your ass hired in the first place. Furthermore, because you apply for a job, doesn’t mean you automatically get hired. I don’t care how much you need money.

Social media drags aside, even DJ Quicksilva’s wife called into the show to give him the verbal lashing he deserved.

For his part, he took to Instagram to defend his side of the mic.

As Black women always do, Danni forgave her misguided-in-the-moment co-hosts and used the opportunity to remind women to be unapologetic in their voices and stances.

Clearly, DJ Quicksilva and 5’9 thought this whole situation would end up as one big joke and ratings gold. But while the drama proved to be good for ratings, it was detrimental to the show and their friendship. When did it become OK to take away a woman’s discernment over her own family? I felt Danni’s pain as she put aside her pride to divulge her most vulnerable secrets to a woman whom she barely knew, based on the predicament she was put in by men. To then have those men, who knew about her previous experiences, out her in a position that would undoubtedly trigger those issues, must have been absolutely unbearable.

Perhaps men won’t understand the depths of the hurt, but it constantly feels like men place us on a pedestal only to kick out the legs from under us. Because if it isn’t Danni one day, it will be Ole Instagram Model the next day.

