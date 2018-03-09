Feature Story
Common & Angela Rye Reportedly Call It Quits

The activists have allegedly parted ways after less than a year of dating.

Looks like our favorite woke baes have put their relationship to sleep.

Rapper Common and and political commentator Angela Rye have reportedly ended their short-lived romance, Page Six reports.

Speculators first hinted at their split after noticing Rye did not appear with Common at the Oscars.

“We have and will always be friends. He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life,” Rye told the publication. “May we all keep loving and living.”

The couple first appeared together last summer at the Creative Arts Emmy, setting the Twitterverse on fire with #RelationshipGoals comments.

The pair frequented the red carpet circuit, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s hottest new couples.

Common told Page Six back in November that Rye inspired him to do more:

“I feel like I have to be more intelligent with the work and strategize more. . . I have to listen more and go out and do more work.”

Well, we’re sure with Common’s history of activism, his can-do attitude will remain in tact even without the brilliant Rye by his side.

SOURCE: PAGE SIX 

 

Photos