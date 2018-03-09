Feature Story
#BlackLove: Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model Duckie Thot

"You remind me of sunrise every morning," the actor wrote.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
The Paley Center For Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Los Angeles - OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Actor Kofi Siriboe has been Black America’s heartthrob since he scored a breakout role as ‘Ralph Angel’ on OWN’s hit show, “Queen Sugar.”

While the humble actor remained mum about his own relationship status during his career climb, he never hesitated to show love to Black women, openly penning dedications to his fans and family.

“My beautiful mother is every reason I need to cherish, love, and protect my sisters,” he said last February. “Nobody will ride for you like a black woman. Period.”

Adding, “Love and respect to all the good mums. I’m honoring my mom, my sisters and their bold, black skin. They deserve my specificity.”

Because of Kofi’s secret private life, devoted followers of the Godiva god could still daydream about one day being on the actor’s arm—until now.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Kof posted an ode to super model Duckie Thot.

Missin mine.

A post shared by Duckie (@duckieofficial) on

 

“My love, you blossom like the flowers do; You keep growing. I love watching you. You remind me of sunrise every morning—.”

Swoon. Could this couple be any more melanated and gorgeous?

Read the rest below:

 

 

Photos