How Well Do You Know Your Child’s Teacher?

Recently there have been stories of teachers all across the U.S. acting completely out of line. David Suena a teacher in Jacksonville, Florida was suspended for 10 days without pay after he repeatedly used the n-word in his classroom to explain to students that they shouldn’t be dating African-American boys. It poses the question of who are our teachers and what are they telling students?

