#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Confirmed

Well, duh..

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Get ready to storm the box office again because a Black Panther sequel has just been confirmed!

With Black Panther being on track to earn $1 billion worldwide, no one should be surprised to find out that Marvel Studios is heading back to Wakanda!

Forbes reports that the film has already made $920 million internationally, and it’s been out less than a month. Besides, anyone who has been paying attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows that the studio usually doesn’t do single-movie franchises.

In keeping with the trend, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that it’s already planning a Black Panther sequel during a chat Entertainment Weekly.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that,” Feige said when asked if there will be a follow-up to Marvel’s latest blockbuster.

It usually takes a bit longer to confirm a sequel, but Feige confessed that they have been dreaming up ideas for the sequel for a while.

“One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two,” Feige shared. “There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

There’s no word yet on when the next Black Panther movie will hit theaters, but we fully endorse the idea of Marvel continuing to release these during Black History Month.

