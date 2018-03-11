Feature Story
Jordan Peele Says Weed Helped Him Write “Get Out”

The script came together after many long nights, when he says he wasn't sure it would ever get made.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Oprah's Super Soul Conversations

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Writer-director Jordan Peele talked to the African American Film Critics Association Awards gala about the journey leading up to his Oscars win for “Get Out.”

Via Hollywood Reporter:

“It started as a fun project… I didn’t know it was ever going to get made. I’d go home, smoke a little bit of weed and I would write. I would watch this movie in my head, this movie that I wish somebody would write for me to watch and that was it.”

But then he wrote the now-famous sunken place scene where Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) is hypnotized by Rose’s mother (Catherine Keener). “I knew that something scary needed to happen.”

“I knew that in some ways my movie was an allegory for slavery. But I also I knew that at this point, the structure of the film, it needed to take us on a ride because it’s the horror genre. I wrote this scene in a very vulnerable state. I put my worst fears out there and onto the page, and when I was finished writing that scene, the experience of writing this movie changed.”

Continue reading Jordan Peele Says Weed Helped Him Write "Get Out"

