Viral Idol: This Clip Of Da Brat In ‘Set It Off’ Live Is Blowing Up

Social media is buzzing about the live “Set It Off” show, which stars LaToya Lucket, Kyla Pratt and Demetria McKinney.

ICYMI: ‘Set It Off’ Has Been Adapted Into A Stage Play Starring Da Brat, Letoya Luckett, Demetria Mckinney, and Kyla Pratt https://t.co/5TNaLZhfp9 pic.twitter.com/ne9AZnnC8R — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 24, 2018

Da Brat’s final scene as Cleo is blowing up.

Set It Off Live. Da Brat. I can’t 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kXREQAnaYx — pimp b (@LeFauxCam) March 10, 2018

Also On 100.3: