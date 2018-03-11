Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Oh No! Jill Scott Sued Over Her Hallmark Card Line

The singer's former friend Mister Mann Frisby claims he pitched the idea of turning her lyrics into greeting cards years ago.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 9 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

It looks like Jill Scott will be back in court soon, but not because of her soon-to-be ex husband.

Apparently she is being sued over her Hallmark card deal by her former friend, Mister Man Frisby, who says he pitched the concept of using her lyrics on greeting cards 10 years ago.

According to Philly.com, in court documents filed last Thursday, the journalist and author claims that Jill was enthusiastic about the idea and promised to split the gross revenues “50-50” with Frisby if he could nail down a deal. In addition, Frisby claims that his job was also choosing the lyrics that would be used for each card.

However, as Jill’s career began to skyrocket, she “unilaterally put Frisby’s activities ‘on hold’ ” while she pursued her acting projects, the lawsuit alleges. Yet, as  we previously reported, in early 2017, the idea was still circulating as Jill announced she was dropping the “Jill Scott Collection” for Hallmark’s Mahogany brand.

“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic – values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” the Grammy winner said in a recent press release.

“I was inspired by highlights within my own life – love, marriage, motherhood – in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them.”

So exciting! #JillScottMahogany

A post shared by Jill Scott (@missjillscott) on

 

This didn’t sit too well with Frisby, who stressed that Jill breached her oral agreement with him by “falsely stating” she was putting the deal on hold and then securing the Hallmark deal behind his back. He is demanding 50 percent of Scott’s greeting-card profits and more than $50,000 in damages.

Neither Jill or Frisby has spoken to the public about the lawsuit.

RELATED NEWS:

Jill Scott Teams Up With Hallmark For New Poetic Greeting Cards

Jill Scott Wins Gag Order Against Estranged Husband In Court

Jill Scott Calls It Quits After One Year Of Nuptials

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Oh No! Jill Scott Sued Over Her Hallmark Card Line

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos