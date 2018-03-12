Feature Story
Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Going on Tour! Tour Stops in Ohio!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
On the Run 2 Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

The rumors have been circulating but it’s official now!  Beyonce and Jay-Z are packing the diaper bags for Rumi and Sir and Blue Ivy is coming too… the family is going on the road because mommy and daddy are going on tour again!

 

On the Run II or OTR II is coming to a city near you starting in   .  This will be the second tour for the couple after On The Run hit arenas across the country in 2014 grossing over $100 million dollars.  The On the Run 2 tour is rumored to be in support of a Jay-Z and Beyoncé joint album, which is said to be due out this summer, but this has not been confirmed.

The couple will be in Cleveland July 25th at First Energy Stadium.  Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 14th and general public tickets go on sale March 19th.

See the full list of dates below:

July 25, 2018 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28, 2018 Landover, MD FedEx Field
July 30, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
August 2, 2018 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5, 2018 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
August 8, 2018 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
August 10, 2018 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
August 13, 2018 Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 18, 2018 Orchard Park, NY New Era Field
August 23, 2018 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
August 25, 2018 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 29, 2018 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
September 11, 2018 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium
September 13, 2018 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 15, 2018 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
September 19, 2018 Glendale, AZ University Of Phoenix Stadium
September 22, 2018 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
September 27, 2018 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
September 29, 2018 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
October 2, 2018 Vancouver, BC BC Place

