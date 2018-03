“Black Panther” Earns $66.5 Million In Debut Weekend at Chinese Box Office

Via | HotNewHipHop

This past week, Marvel’s Black Panther crossed the incredible threshold of $1 billion globally, after being in theaters for a little under a month, joining a very exclusive club that is host to only 32 other films that have done the same, while being the only superhero origin story to do the same.

Now, we can attribute some part of that global success to an impressive opening weekend in China as the film grosses $66.5 million in its first three days in the Asian nation, making it the largest opening of a Western film in China in 2018 so far.

