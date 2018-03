Dr. Dre & Boosty Collins Are Working On Some New Beats In The Studio

Happen-stance at it’s best! A mutual friend of Dr. Dre and Boosty Collins decided to end the degree of separation and introduced the two power moguls to each other.

Now, we are all on edge waiting to hear the new beats they are making together right now as we speak/read.

(Black America Web) Funk legend Bootsy Collins has given Dr. Dre fans hope that the producer’s long awaited final album “Detox” will possibly see the light of day.

“We’re putting stuff together,” the bass-player told Billboard, adding that he spent studio time with Dre during a trip to California in February.

“[I’m] producing and playing [on his solo record],” Collins says, clearly eager to say a bit more but stopping himself from spilling anything else about his visit with the reclusive genius, who has stopped talking about his long-anticipated swan song. “And you know… yeah. That’s the bottom line without giving everything away.”

