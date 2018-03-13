Features
Home > Features

If Toys R Us Closes For Good, Protest Might Be In Order

Childhoods will be lost.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
USA - Economy - Holiday Shoppers

Source: Ramin Talaie / Getty

If you’ve been too caught up in your adult life to pay attention, Toys R Us isn’t doing too well right now.

According to USA Today, the chain of stores where kids dreams are made of could be closing for good. The company’s grim future comes after months of struggling and even filing for bankruptcy. A mixture of poor business decisions and tough competition, such as Walmart and Amazon, has led to Toys R Us’ tragic demise.

 

If you were born in the 90s or decades before, you know a Toys R Us closing will be a time for mourning.

I mean, where else will kids get the phantasmal experience of in-person toy shopping?

 

They’ll never know the experience of bypassing a KB Toys because they know they can find something better at Toys R Us.

 

Iconic scenes from Toy Story 2 will go right over kids’ heads because they’ll never know the euphoria of aisles and aisles of toys.

 

Not to mention, how will kids know if an extravagant Hot Wheels track is truly possible if they don’t see it and breath it for themselves.

 

This begs the question, is a huge protest in order?

 

Should we take to the streets and uplift our favorite Toys R Us memories?

 

Or will Toys R Us have to be lost to history like other joys of the past?

 

Nothing is for certain yet. Toys R Us is supposed to announce whether they’re going out of business or not sometime this week.

Until then, we’ll always have our memories.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading If Toys R Us Closes For Good, Protest Might Be In Order

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos