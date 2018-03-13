If Toys R Us Closes For Good, Protest Might Be In Order

If you’ve been too caught up in your adult life to pay attention, Toys R Us isn’t doing too well right now.

According to USA Today, the chain of stores where kids dreams are made of could be closing for good. The company’s grim future comes after months of struggling and even filing for bankruptcy. A mixture of poor business decisions and tough competition, such as Walmart and Amazon, has led to Toys R Us’ tragic demise.

If you were born in the 90s or decades before, you know a Toys R Us closing will be a time for mourning.

I mean, where else will kids get the phantasmal experience of in-person toy shopping?

They’ll never know the experience of bypassing a KB Toys because they know they can find something better at Toys R Us.

Iconic scenes from Toy Story 2 will go right over kids’ heads because they’ll never know the euphoria of aisles and aisles of toys.

Not to mention, how will kids know if an extravagant Hot Wheels track is truly possible if they don’t see it and breath it for themselves.

This begs the question, is a huge protest in order?

Should we take to the streets and uplift our favorite Toys R Us memories?

Or will Toys R Us have to be lost to history like other joys of the past?

Nothing is for certain yet. Toys R Us is supposed to announce whether they’re going out of business or not sometime this week.

Until then, we’ll always have our memories.

