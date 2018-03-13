Features
Home > Features

HQ Trivia Gave $25,000 To One Player And Nobody Believes He’s A Real Person

This seems a little too good to be true

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
US cash with a gift bow

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of people who play HQ Trivia every single day, you know just how difficult it is to actually make it to the end and win the prize money. On top of that, even though the app gives away thousands of dollars for every game, so many people are playing that a win usually only results in a few dollars for each victor.

The people over at HQ realized that the stakes for each game were relatively low for each player, so they decided that they were going to play trivia until only one player won the entire $25,000 pot.

Usually only 12 questions, people assumed this meant that the game would go on for a looooong while until it eliminated everyone–but it turns out, HQ’s big $25,000 game found it’s singular winner in only 18 questions. Mikey Elkins, the user who one, tweeted out in excitement over his new purchase.

Even though there’s some “proof” here that the person who took home the big prize, this wasn’t enough for some people. Players quickly found out that Mikey’s twitter page was just created the day he sent that tweet out, and Reddit users discovered that his username was a self-described “HQ Hacker” on Instagram and is apart of a hacking forum on Reddit. Needless to say, people are beyond skeptical.

Peep what people are saying about the slightly sketchy winner and form your own opinion about whether or not this guy won his $25K fair and square…or if he actually won anything at all.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading HQ Trivia Gave $25,000 To One Player And Nobody Believes He’s A Real Person

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos