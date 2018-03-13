Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American Idol!

Written By: Nia Noelle

There’s a lot of talent in Cincinnati but not many get calls from American Idol producers asking them to come sing for the judges and audition.

 

Well that’s exactly what happened to twenty-three year old Eric Ellis of West Chester!  Of course he cannot say how far he’s gotten with the show but we are rooting for him!  Be sure to watch for Ellis on American Idol Sunday nights on ABC.

Photos