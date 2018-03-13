Black Men Can Now Get A Haircut And Health Care All In One Stop

Photo by

National
Home > National

Black Men Can Now Get A Haircut And Health Care All In One Stop

Black men who are reluctant to visit the doctor’s office have another option.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black men can access health care in a familiar setting: their favorite barbershop.

A new study by the Smidt Heart Institute (paid for by the National Institutes of Health) was released on Monday and suggests that providing health screenings at barbershops can help African-American men to significantly lower their blood pressure.

See Also: Why Black Men Die Younger Than Everybody Else

The study involved placing pharmacists in 52 barbershops in Los Angeles to test and treat customers who came in for a haircut. One group of the 303 men in the study received information and tips about managing hypertension, while the other group met pharmacists at the barbershop to receive treatment.

Black men tend to have elevated blood pressures, and if it goes untreated, hypertension can lead to heart attacks or stroke. Nearly 64 percent of the men who met with a pharmacist lowered their blood pressure to a healthy level below the mark where hypertension begins. Only 12 percent of men in the other group, which received just advice, lowered their blood pressure to the same level.

Dr. Ronald Victor, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center who led the study, said barbershops are the perfect place to reach Black men for health screenings, according to the Associated Press. “It almost has a social club feel to it, a delightful, friendly environment,” he stated.

Eric Muhammad, who owns one of the barbershops used in the study, hit the nail on the head: “There’s open communication in a barbershop. There’s a relationship, a trust. We have a lot more influence than just the doctor walking in the door.”

The doctor wants to expand his reach by studying 3,000 men in several cities across the country, as well as adding cholesterol screenings into the mix.

SEE ALSO:

The Wake Up: HBCUs To Play Each Other In The NCAA Tournament; 5 Dead In NYC Helicopter Crash; Where Is Juelz Santana?

CNN’s Paris Dennard Has A Hissy Fit After A Black Woman Lays Into Him On Live Television

Malcolm X Speaks

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018

12 photos Launch gallery

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018

Continue reading 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Eerily Relevant In 2018

Malcolm X was assassinated  53 years ago today. Here, we honor his legacy in his own words.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos