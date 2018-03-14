Features
Folks Are Running From The Law After Getting It In At Thailand Beaches

Tourists can't seem to keep it in their pants.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
All the freaky folks are coming out in Thailand and the locals are not here for it.

The first incident happened on the island of Koh Samui. According to Metro, a blonde tourist tried her luck by rubbing up against a penis-shaped rock.

 

Did we mention she was naked the whole time?

The 12-ft rock is called the Hin Ta, also known as Grandfather Rock, and it supposedly holds the spirt of an old man. Accompanying the Hin Ta is another rock called the Hin Yai which is supposed to resemble female genitalia.

 

Legend has it that an elderly couple came to the island to propose marriage for their son, but their boat overturned in a storm causing them to lose their dowry. Instead of showing up to the island empty-handed they jumped into the sea and were reborn as male and female rocks.

 

Tourists visit the two sexually charged landmarks all the time, but the locals weren’t too hype about the naked blonde rubbing up against Grandfather Rock. They want the nude “rock climber” caught so she can apologize. “The rock is very special and represents our island,” one food seller said. “It is an insult to do this to it.”

 

If that’s not enough naked beach drama for you, swipe to the next page for another raunchy story!

Photos