Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t Like The Song At First

Time and success helped season the track.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Experience

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

If you remember the time and place you were when Lil Wayne dropped “A Milli,” prepared to feel old.

It’s been over 10 years since Weezy released the influential track and while many fans are ready to recite the song word-for-word, one person initially didn’t think it was a hit.

 

It turns out the producer of the song, Bangladesh, was oblivious to the track’s potential at first. In an interview with Rap-Up he explained, “I kind of didn’t like it at first listen.”

He continued, “I was probably too slow to know what it was when I heard it. We didn’t make that song together…It kind of let me down to hear this song with no hook on it. We was conditioned to think things had to be structured a certain way, that it had to have this big hook, something relatable that people say and all that.”

This goes to show you there isn’t one way to make music. While imitators might have a hit on their hands, originals will always help shape the culture.

“I started hearing people say how it brought hip hop back,” Bangladesh said. “When legends were saying this, I started paying attention and started studying why they were saying it…It was simple. 808s with drums and a chop, a sample. That’s hip-hop. Just raw drums. Boom-bap type sh*t. That’s what they meant. As soon as I started understanding what it is, I started understanding the impact that it had.”

With a milli plays later and a Best Rap Solo Performance Grammy for Lil Wayne, it’s safe to say folks could deal without one little hook.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t Like The Song At First

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos