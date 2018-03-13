Feature Story
Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode About The NFL Kneeling Protests

The controversial episode will not be released due to 'creative differences.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

‘Black-ish’ fans will never get a peak at the controversial NFL kneeling protest episode due to internal creative differences, HuffPO reports.

Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest to bring awareness to police brutality set off a firestorm of conversation in 2016, with fellow players openly supporting the movement and fans in the stadium and watching on TV reacting in outrage.

‘Black-ish’ often tackles topics ripped from the headlines, so it made sense for the loaded issue to be featured on an episode. But the taped segments are shelved indefinitely reportedly due to one scene where Dre (Anthony Anderson) argues with his older son over the protests.

“One of the things that has always made ‘Black-ish’ so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” an ABC spokesperson told the press.

“However, on this episode there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

Kenya Barris, the show’s show runner, expressed a similar sentiment.

“Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it,” Barris told the NYT.

