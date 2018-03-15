Lil Wayne Threatens Audience After Bottle Is Thrown At Him On Stage [VIDEO]

Well Lil Wayne don’t play that sh*t and it looks like an Australian crowd learned that for the first time at his concert.

TMZ.com: Lil Wayne scared the crap out of concertgoers when he threatened them with guns after someone threw a water bottle onstage. Then he took the high road.

We got video of Weezy performing at the Jumanji Festival in Sydney over the weekend, where all seemed fine until he was almost hit by a flying water bottle. Wayne stopped the show and calmly told the crowd the dos and don’ts of where he comes from … before making a veiled threat.

Check the video below: