Why Does Tank Always Have His Shirt Off?

Every time Russ Parr is on Instagram, he gets a picture of Tank with his shirt off in his timeline. Russ had to ask why every one of his pictures has him like that. Tank is currently on tour for his album and hit single When We.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: