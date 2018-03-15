Beware of Phone Scammer Calling to Pretend He Is With the IRS

The IRS scammer claims he should pay up by going to the Apple Store. It’s just another example of how scammers are trying to trick people out of their money by.

MIDLAND, Texas – We’ve heard the repeated warnings about IRS scams by phone, and there always seems to be a new twist.

The Midland Police Department is exposing yet another scam as an officer pretends to be a frightened tax-paying citizen.

On a phone call that was recorded to Facebook, a scammer tells the police officer the sheriff’s office is looking for him and will arrest him if he doesn’t pay the $8,000 he owes to the IRS.

The scammer tells him to not mail a check but instead go to the Apple Store and send him an Apple Card worth the amount.

