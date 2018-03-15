Meek Mill’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears And Begs The District Attorney To Resolve His Case

Meek Mill’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears And Begs The District Attorney To Resolve His Case

Kathy Williams is fighting for her son's freedom.

On November 6, Meek Mill, 30, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation (he got into a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017). The rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek William, had been on  probation since he was 21 years old after being convicted on gun and drug charges. There has been national outrage over Meek’s imprisonment, with celebrities like Colin Kaepernick, Rick Ross, Drake, NBA legend Julius Erving and many more speaking out in support of the rapper.

During yesterday’s press conference, Meek Mill’s mother begged through tears, “I’m begging the DA Krasner… Can you please help me out?” She also said, “I don’t even understand how he’s been on probation for that many years. It’s like he murdered somebody… He has to beg to see his son. What kind of woman does that? Is she a mother? Do she have a mother?” The woman she is referring to is Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley. The judge, who happens to be a Black woman, has been heavily criticized for her handling of the case. She has also been accused of extorting Meek for personal favors—she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when the rapper declined, he received a harsher sentence. Judge Brinkley has denied all allegations and hired a lawyer to defend herself against the accusations.

Meek Mill also called in to the press conference, saying, “I appreciate all the love and all the support from the people from Philadelphia, all over the world. The people that have been showing support. I think it’s about time Pennsylvania had this type of light shined on the system, because I’m actually caught up in the system, not just me myself. Me and a bunch of other young men and older men and you know, it’s kind of hard to get out of.” See below:

Hopefully, Meek Mill gets justice soon.

