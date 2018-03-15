(Sigh): Teacher’s Gun Goes Off Injuring A Student In The Midst Of Gun Safety Talk

Meanwhile folks like Donald Trump are calling for teachers to be armed in schools.
So you can imagine the irony when news hit that a Florida teacher accidentally fired a gun in a North Carolina school, injuring a student.
At Seaside High School, Dennis Alexander, a teacher who also serves as a reserve police officer, was teaching a class about gun safety, according to KSBW 8.
He was pointing a gun at the ceiling when it fired and debris from the ceiling fell to the ground. A 17-year-old suffered mild injuries when fragments of the bullet ricocheted off the ceiling and hit his neck.
PHOTO: Dennis Alexander was teaching a course about public safety for his Administration of Justice class when his gun went off at 1:20 p.m. – KSBW pic.twitter.com/zHqN19slqr
The whole incident changed the views of the 17-year-old’s father, Fermin Gonzales, who had to rush his son to the hospital for X-rays. “I was kinda leaning toward having armed people in school in case something happened,” he said. “After today, I get why people say there should be no guns in schools…if there’s an accident, people could die. If it’s just one, that’s more than enough.”