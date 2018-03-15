Features
(Sigh): Teacher’s Gun Goes Off Injuring A Student In The Midst Of Gun Safety Talk

Once again, we can't make this stuff up.

Right now, gun control is one of the biggest topics making waves across the country.

After the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida in February, many folks are calling for stricter gun control and students are leading the way.

Just today, students across the country participated in a walkout to honor the 17 victims killed in Parkland and to call for certain gun control measures.

Meanwhile folks like Donald Trump are calling for teachers to be armed in schools.

 

So you can imagine the irony when news hit that a Florida teacher accidentally fired a gun in a North Carolina school, injuring a student.

 

At Seaside High School, Dennis Alexander, a teacher who also serves as a reserve police officer, was teaching a class about gun safety, according to KSBW 8.

He was pointing a gun at the ceiling when it fired and debris from the ceiling fell to the ground. A 17-year-old suffered mild injuries when fragments of the bullet ricocheted off the ceiling and hit his neck.

(Sigh).

The whole incident changed the views of the 17-year-old’s father, Fermin Gonzales, who had to rush his son to the hospital for X-rays. “I was kinda leaning toward having armed people in school in case something happened,” he said. “After today, I get why people say there should be no guns in schools…if there’s an accident, people could die. If it’s just one, that’s more than enough.”

Again…(sigh)…

 

…but thank goodness no one was hurt.

 

Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

