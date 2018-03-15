Entertainment
National School Walkout: How Indy Students Protested! [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
At 10am today students from various schools throughout the city of Indianapolis as well as the state of Indiana, left their classrooms in honor of the 17 victims of the February mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., and to call for legislation that responds to gun violence.

“IPS respects and supports the right of our students to peacefully advocate for causes that are important to them,” said Superintendent Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee. “I have talked with our student advisory council about appropriate and creative ways to do so while at school. As our students express themselves, we will ensure that maintaining a safe environment remains paramount.”

Look below to see what some Indy high schools participated and what did in honor of #NationalWalkoutDay!

Broad Ripple HS

Students at Broad Ripple High School read aloud the names of the 17 people that were murdered that day in the Florida school mass shooting, while also standing in solidarity with signs.

