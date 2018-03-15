National School Walkout: How Indy Students Protested! [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

At 10am today students from various schools throughout the city of Indianapolis as well as the state of Indiana, left their classrooms in honor of the 17 victims of the February mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., and to call for legislation that responds to gun violence.

“IPS respects and supports the right of our students to peacefully advocate for causes that are important to them,” said Superintendent Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee. “I have talked with our student advisory council about appropriate and creative ways to do so while at school. As our students express themselves, we will ensure that maintaining a safe environment remains paramount.”

Look below to see what some Indy high schools participated and what did in honor of #NationalWalkoutDay!

Broad Ripple HS

Students at Broad Ripple High School read aloud the names of the 17 people that were murdered that day in the Florida school mass shooting, while also standing in solidarity with signs.

Hundreds of #myIPS students are joining in solidarity with survivors of the mass shooting that occurred one month ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Students at @BroadRippleMHS read aloud names of the 17 that were murdered that day. #NationalWalkoutDay #BRWalkout pic.twitter.com/4HLUk13cAi — IPS (@IPSSchools) March 14, 2018

Broad Ripple High School is just one of the many schools across central Indiana participating in #NationalWalkoutDay @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/bJtsLmvsob — Stephanie Wade (@stephmwade) March 14, 2018

