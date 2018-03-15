Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of Black Teachers

Photo by

National
Home > National

Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of Black Teachers

White educators tend to bring their racial bias into the classroom.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ben Jealous, the former NAACP president, tweeted on Tuesday that he paid forward the encouragement to apply for a Rhodes scholarship that he received from his first male Black teacher. Consequently, one of his students won the prestigious scholarship last year—illustrating the importance of Black students having a Black teacher.

See Also: New Study Confirms A Teacher’s Race Matters

Jealous didn’t have a male Black teacher until his college years at Columbia University. Through the instructor’s encouragement, the civil rights activist applied for the scholarship and won. Last year, Jealous started teaching his first college course and urged his students to pursue the scholarship. Jordan Thomas, who is part of the 2018 scholarship class, was among the handful of Black students to earn the scholarship.

Black teachers are instrumental in the academic success of Black students. A teacher’s race has a significant impact on how they see their students’ potential for academic success, according to a study from Johns Hopkins University. White teachers tend to bring their racial bias about intelligence with them to classrooms.

Further research by the university found that lower-income Black students who have at least one Black teacher in elementary school are significantly more likely to graduate high school and to consider attending college.

Ten African-American students were among the group of 32 undergraduate students selected from the United States to receive Rhodes scholarships for 2018—the largest number of Black students to earn the scholarship in a single Rhodes class. Scholarship recipients receive two or three expenses-paid years of study at Oxford University in England.

Jealous, who is a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, graduated from Columbia University before attending Oxford to earn a graduate degree.

SEE ALSO:

What National Walkout Day Means For Black America

Megachurch Pastor Says Believing Jesus Is The Only Way To Heaven Is ‘Insanity’

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

44 photos Launch gallery

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos