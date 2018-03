Ayye: Bet You Can’t Get Down Like This Young Queen On Your Best Day

It’s almost Friday and we’re feeling the Gwara Gwara vibes today thanks to this young queen:

A little something to cheer you up this Monday. This South African school girl is killing the latest dance craze called the Gwara Gwara. Nigerians call it the Shaku Shaku, but since this is a South African original, we have to give it to the South Africans (sorry my Nija people). pic.twitter.com/QsGFnT2VXC — FEVA TV (@FEVATV) March 5, 2018

If you’re not familiar with the Gwara Gwara dance of South Africa, maybe Rihanna can refresh your memory:

Beyonce did, and now Rihanna is doing it with South Africa's very own Gwara Gwara 💃 DJ Khaled, Rihanna & Tiller – Wild Thots pic.twitter.com/hFD0kdbUy3 — i said what i said (@badboyonika) February 9, 2018

Get into it.

