Brownsville, Brooklyn Man Kills Three Family Members And Himself After A Family Feud

Brownsville, Brooklyn Man Kills Three Family Members And Himself After A Family Feud

This is an absolutely heartbreaking story that also claimed the life of an innocent 1-year-old.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 1 hour ago
Family arguments unfortunately can sometimes lead to unspeakable tragedy, and that is exactly what happened when a Brownsville, Brooklyn man murdered three of his family members, including a 1-year-old baby, before reportedly turning the gun on himself.

The NY Daily News is reporting that Terrance Briggs of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was so overcome with rage due to an intense family feud that he murdered his stepdad, half-brother and his innocent 1-year-old daughter just before his killed himself. Reports described the crime scene as virtual bloodbath with blood covering the walls of the Brooklyn apartment.

Via New York Daily News:

The bodies of Terrance Briggs and his three relatives were discovered Wednesday in the blood-spattered apartment when Briggs’ mother returned home around 5 a.m., police said.

Briggs marched methodically from room to room, pumping bullets into the heads of his victims, including helpless little Laylay Briggs, Loyd Drain Jr., 57, and his 16-year-old namesake son Loyd III.

Briggs, whose previous domestic battles with the stepdad brought cops to their home at least twice, saved the last bullet for himself, cops said. Cops believe Briggs, 27, shot his stepfather first in the bathroom, then blasted his teen brother in a bedroom as he played video games. He finally killed his own daughter in a second bedroom.

The mother of the 1-year-old little girl who was killed, 27-year-old Olivia Callender, was out of town on a gambling trip when the nightmare unfolded. “My baby! My baby,” she wailed at a prayer vigil outside the Riverdale Osborne Towers in Brownsville. “She’s gone. She’s not coming back. My Laylay. Oh my God.”

At press time, no suicide note has been found and local police state that the motive for the murders remains unclear, however Briggs said his son and Drain were “always arguing.” “They even argued over the cooking,” Briggs explained.

The family of five lived together in the fourth-floor Brownsville apartment where they first moved in about 10 years ago.

 

Photos