No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty
Singer
revealed her shaved head in her latest Instagram post. Tamar Braxton
The songbird, who is known to switch up her wigs and weaves on a regular basis, told her fans that she was “finally free.”
The last couple of months have been undoubtedly rough for Tamar, with her marriage woes plastered all over headlines and social media.
The ‘Love & War’ crooner recently appeared on an episode of
‘The View’ with her estranged hubby , with the couple putting on a strong face amid controversy. Vincent Herbert
“We’re in extensive counseling,” she told the hosts at the time.
Continuing, “…and that is much-needed and still will always be, but the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son, just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving household that we can. That’s why we don’t live together.”
Whether Tamar’s dramatic change was prompted by her marriage issues or not, the 40-year-old appears at home with herself and her new look:
While fans, friends and family flocked to Tamar’s page to express their support, her son, was not so thrilled.
“Hell to the na na na,” her son can be heard sing-songing in reaction to her hair–referring to Tay as ‘Mr.Mommy.’
Be free, Tamar!
RELATED LINKS
Tamar Braxton Shocked Sisters With Divorce In ‘Braxton Family Values’ Sneak Peek
Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice For Tamar Braxton & Women Who Blame Their Friends For The Demise Of Their Relationships
Tamar Braxton Is A Pixie Cut Queen On The Latest Cover Of Upscale Magazine
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37