No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

The songstress revealed her new look to her Instagram followers.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Singer Tamar Braxton revealed her shaved head in her latest Instagram post.

The songbird, who is known to switch up her wigs and weaves on a regular basis, told her fans that she was “finally free.”

✂️ finally free

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

The last couple of months have been undoubtedly rough for Tamar, with her marriage woes plastered all over headlines and social media.

The ‘Love & War’ crooner recently appeared on an episode of ‘The View’ with her estranged hubby Vincent Herbert, with the couple putting on a strong face amid controversy.

“We’re in extensive counseling,” she told the hosts at the time.

Continuing, “…and that is much-needed and still will always be, but the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son, just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving household that we can. That’s why we don’t live together.”

Whether Tamar’s dramatic change was prompted by her marriage issues or not, the 40-year-old appears at home with herself and her new look:

While fans, friends and family flocked to Tamar’s page to express their support, her son, was not so thrilled.

“Hell to the na na na,” her son can be heard sing-songing in reaction to her hair–referring to Tay as ‘Mr.Mommy.’

Be free, Tamar!

Continue reading No Hair Don't Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

