Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life Was On The Line, She’d Call Chad Johnson

Didn't he allegedly head-butt her?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Perhaps Evelyn Lozada is suffering from selective amnesia, but the former reality star recently said if her life were on the line, she would call this particular ex.

Chad Johnson…you know the one that allegedly abused her a few years ago.

As a guest with Shaunie O’Neal on Van Lathan’s The Red Pill podcast, Evelyn revealed that if she had to call one of her famous exes to save her life, Johnson would be the guy.

“Chad,” she told host Van Lathan. “Not that I don’t have faith in Carl, Carl would be there, but we’re talking about if my life is on the line.”

Thankfully the Basketball wife isn’t overlooking Chad’s head butting past, she’s just saying that, “We’re talking about if your life was on the line — just think about the question.”

Uh…

If you forgot, Evelyn and Chad were married to in 2012 before filing for divorce after he allegedly attacked her during an argument. He was later arrested and charged with domestic battery with the couple finalizing their divorce in 2013.

Oh Evelyn.

Take a look for yourself:

Photos