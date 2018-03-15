Meek Mill Inches Closer To Freedom

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Meek Mill Inches Closer To Freedom

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: DJDM – WENN / WENN

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mill (real name Robert Williams) just scored a major win in his court case, according to a press release. On Wednesday (March 14), the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office submitted a filing to Meek’s lawyers that suggested his conviction could be “reversed (in whole or in part).”

District Attorney Larry Krasner also didn’t oppose Meek’s move for bail.

Joe Tacopina, Meek’s attorney, said in the press release, “We are very pleased with the District Attorney’s filing today stating that he is not opposing Meek’s immediate release on bail, and that there is a strong likelihood that Meek’s conviction will ultimately be reversed in whole or in part. We look forward to his immediate release by the court on bail in light of this development.”

Meek’s mother, Kathy Williams, also expressed her gratitude for the recent development.

READ MORE

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Meek Mill Inches Closer To Freedom

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos