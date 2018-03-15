Meek Mill Inches Closer To Freedom

Via | HipHopDX

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Meek Mill (real name Robert Williams) just scored a major win in his court case, according to a press release. On Wednesday (March 14), the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office submitted a filing to Meek’s lawyers that suggested his conviction could be “reversed (in whole or in part).”

District Attorney Larry Krasner also didn’t oppose Meek’s move for bail.

Joe Tacopina, Meek’s attorney, said in the press release, “We are very pleased with the District Attorney’s filing today stating that he is not opposing Meek’s immediate release on bail, and that there is a strong likelihood that Meek’s conviction will ultimately be reversed in whole or in part. We look forward to his immediate release by the court on bail in light of this development.”

Meek’s mother, Kathy Williams, also expressed her gratitude for the recent development.

