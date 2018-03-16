Meek Mill Might Get Released On Bail

When Meek Mill was 21, he was convicted on gun and drug charges. Nine years later, he was still on probation. On November 6, Mill, 30, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation (he got into a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017).
During a press conference this week, Meek Mill’s mother Kathy Williams begged through tears, “I’m begging the DA Krasner… Can you please help me out?” She also said, “I don’t even understand how he’s been on probation for that many years. It’s like he murdered somebody… He has to beg to see his son. What kind of woman does that? Is she a mother? Do she have a mother?”
Meek’s mother is referring to Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who happens to be a Black woman. She has been accused of extorting Meek for personal favors—she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when the rapper declined, he received a harsher sentence. Judge Brinkley has denied all allegations.
However, Kathy Williams might get her wish, TMZ.com is reporting, “The D.A. filed docs Wednesday saying there’s a ‘strong showing of likelihood’ that Meek’s conviction will be reversed due to a police corruption scandal in Philly. Prosecutors point out hundreds of previous convictions have already been overturned, and they think Meek will follow suit, shortly.”
Meek’s mother told TMZ.com, “I would like to thank the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office for carefully evaluating my son’s matter and not opposing the request for bail. The fact that Robert’s entire conviction could be overturned is a blessing and I pray that God gives Judge Brinkley the wisdom to make the right decision and allow my son to return home to his family. I truly believe justice will prevail.”
Hopefully, Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, will get justice.
See the video below of Meek’s mother at the press conference earlier this week.
