Pedestrian Bridge in Miami Collapses Onto Traffic, Killing Many Involved

(RNN) – A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto cars at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday, killing “several” according to police.

The bridge crossed above a section of road on the FIU campus. Florida Highway Patrol said there were 5-6 cars trapped under the bridge and that there were fatalities.

Multiple outlets reported people were trapped under rubble. It was unclear how many were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Cars could be seen crushed beneath the bridge.

The school released a statement:

We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene. We will share updates as we have them.

The bridge had just finished installation on Saturday.

The structure was hailed as an “instant” bridge that had been assembled over a number of months and then dropped into place in a matter of hours.

Days after its installation its central 950-ton section collapsed completely. It cost $14.2 million to complete.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

“I was really excited about seeing the bridge, now seeing it like this, I can’t explain it,” an engineering student, Ricardo Dejo, told CNN in an interview.

A witness, Isabella Carrasco, told CNN she had just driven under the bridge when it collapsed behind them.

“Quite frankly I’m lucky to be alive,” she said.

