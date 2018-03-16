Features
Home > Features

North Carolina Student Rolls Solo On National Walkout Day & His Clip Goes Viral

A leader in the making.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The National School Walkout, a 17 minute walkout by students...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Yesterday, students across the country participated in a school walkout to honor the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida shooting and to demand stricter gun control.

While many kids found solidarity with their fellow classmates, one North Carolina student participated in the walkout all by himself.

Justin Blackman dipped out of Wilson Preparatory Academy for 17 minutes as part of the protests. However, no one else joined him in his demonstration. He posted the dead scene on Twitter and now his tweet has gone viral with over 4 million views and over 47,000 retweets. Check it out below.

At the end of the day, Justin’s lonely protest got the attention it needed. Now he says more students will join him for another walkout planned in the future. Watch Justin keep calm, cool and collective in the CNN clip below.

 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading North Carolina Student Rolls Solo On National Walkout Day & His Clip Goes Viral

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos