Snapchat Stock Plummets 5 Percent After Rihanna Blasted Them For Violent Ad

Just ask Snapchat, who learned the hard way that boasting ads making light of domestic violence, isn’t good for business…especially when it concerns Rihanna.

According to Time, the company’s stocks plummeted 5 percent on Thursday after the superstar singer blasted them for posting a tone deaf ad asking whether users would rather “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there,” the singer wrote in an Instagram story posted Thursday morning.

“But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this whole mess! I’d love to call it ignorance but you know I ain’t that dumb! You spend money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and make a joke of it!!! … Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Snapchat yanked the ad earlier this week and apologized for their lapse in judgment.

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” they said in a statement to the BBC. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

How Rihanna told us to walk away from Snapchat and how we're gonna respond. pic.twitter.com/9fHxIxxpKG — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 15, 2018

Rihanna said we should delete our snapchat for their domestic abuse joke. Our president has spoken therefore i’m deleting snapchat. pic.twitter.com/nLvB2okCRa — c (@kidcudison) March 15, 2018

My wife said i gotta delete Snapchat, and this app ain’t about to break up our happy home. I’m with you, boo @rihanna — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 15, 2018

OKAY RIHANNA SAYS SNAPCHAT IS OVER WE'RE ALL INSTA STORY HOES NOW LADIES OKAY pic.twitter.com/peUjpTZf2s — andile (@INDIEWASHERE) March 15, 2018

Hey my love @rihanna

We just wanted you to know that we don’t like Snapchat anyway. We’re waiting on FentyChat. Thank you. — Watch Him GLO 〽️ (@dom_719) March 15, 2018

mark zuckerberg been trying to kill snapchat for years and rihanna did it in an afternoon – THAT’S power and influence — G🧜🏾‍♀️ (@oneofthosefaces) March 15, 2018

Rihanna: "Throw the whole app away" Snap chat Stock: pic.twitter.com/B7eB0XQJLI — God's Plan 🇳🇬 (@Broom__Stick) March 15, 2018

