This Website Is Helping You Look Like A Fashionista For Spring

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
When you are buying an outfit or choosing a new piece too add to your closet, do you think about your decisions or just buy blindly and spur of the moment? Fashion Snoops is a global trend and color forecasting agency that helps companies and creatives by outlining the fashion trends for the next 18-24 months. Sound expensive? Probably. However, they partnered with Dove and celebrity stylist Zerina Akers to help YOU look fly for the Spring/Summer season

The website (located here) will tell you what colors to wear, the top colors of 2018 (and how to pair them!), how to refresh your wardrobe and more. Really!

Dove gifted me with a styling session with Zerina Akers (who has styled your faves like Chloe x Halle, Ava DuVernay, and Beyoncé!) who showed me what colors to wear and how to pair them. I also had the opportunity to sit with the Founder of Fashion Snoops and talk trends and go through the site (trust me, you’ll love it).

With all the color trends for 2018, you don’t want to walk around with white marks on your clothing. Good thing there is Dove Invisible Dry Spray ($5.49 at Target.com). Their latest antiperspirant can be sprayed directly on clothes and leave NO white mark. I’ve tried it and it really works!

Beauties, get into spring trends and update your wardrobe with Fashion Snoops x Dove.

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

While the beginning of Lent is always a time of introspection, there is a serious turn up that happens in the isles of Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad Carnival, revered as the original Carnival is a two-day fete filled with beautiful people, costumes, and of course...melanin! Check out our exclusive Carnival coverage and get into all of these images straight from di road! We ready and hope you are too, for all these beautiful carnival costumes. Tell us in the comments which are your favorite or show us your Carnival costume by tagging us @HelloBeautiful!

Photos