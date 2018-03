Rihanna Blasts Snapchat For “Slap Rihanna” Or “Punch Chris Brown” Ad

Via | HipHopDX

Snapchat users were met with a highly questionable ad on its platform this week.

The “Would You Rather?” ad, which has since been removed, asked if they would rather “Slap Rihanna” or “Punch Chris Brown.” Consequently, the Barbadian singer dragged Snapchat in a lone post uploaded to Instagram Stories.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

In her commentary, Rihanna insisted she wasn’t directly affected by the ad and instead, is choosing to take a stand for victims of domestic violence.

“I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” she wrote.

