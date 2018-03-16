Morgan Roof, Sister of Dylann Roof, Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Up School

The younger sister of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who gunned down nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing weapons to her school – on the same day of the National Student Walkout.

An administrator at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina alerted a school resource officer that a student made a threatening and racist Snapchat post and brought pepper spray and a knife to school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that the student was Morgan Roof, the 18-year-old sister of Dylann Roof. She was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds, according to The Statenewspaper.

Roof’s Snapchat post trashed her fellow classmates for participating in the nationwide student walkouts in protest of gun violence on Wednesday. The protests marked the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot. We know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway,” Roof wrote of the protest at her school, according to a screenshot of her Snapchat post.

This is Morgan Roof, Dylann Roofs little sister, her snapchats there and all do your thang twitter pic.twitter.com/MttSF875is — tatianna (@theonlytyy) March 14, 2018

Law enforcement officials took Morgan Roof to the Richland County Detention Center, according to CBS affiliate WLTX 19. She was released on a $5,000 bond with the condition that she not return to school.

In a series of tweets, Gov. Henry McMaster said that “potential tragedy was avoided” at Flora High on Wednesday. He also called on the state General Assembly to pass legislation requiring police officers to be present at every school.

In a letter to students, parents and faculty, Principal Susan Childs said that a student’s social media post caused “quite a disruption” on campus. Childs’ letter did not identify Morgan Roof but described her post as a “hateful message” that was “extremely inappropriate.”

Morgan’s racist post doubles down on the disturbing sentiment spewed by her famous brother, who walked into the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015 and opened fire on a Bible study group. The 22-year-old shooter was found guilty on 33 federal charges and sentenced to death. One of Dylann Roof’s friends told investigators that he hoped the massacre would start a race war.

