Raids By IMPD & FBI Lead To Multiple Arrests On Indy’s East Side [VIDEO]

The officers of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the agents of the FBI agents came together on Thursday to conducted multiple raids across the city.

According to the Indy Star, they made more than a dozen arrests and served 10 search warrants at various locations on the city’s east side.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said these coordinated efforts have made the city “better equipped than ever” to rid the city of crime.

“The men, women and children of Indianapolis deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a Thursday news conference, “which is why we remain focused on the bad actors who seek to disturb our community through crime and violence.”

Watch the video player below as Mayor Hogsett, the FBI and IMPD discussed the results of the raids.

