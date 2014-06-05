MORNING MINUTE: Will Smith’s New Movie Is To Blame For Willow’s Antics, New iPhone Features: iJiggle, Slurry

PLAY AUDIO

06/05/14 – Comedian Chris Paul seems to know why Will Smith let his daughter lay in the bed with a grown man and it has everything to do with his newest movie role. And attention all you iPhone junkies, there are new features on the latest version called iJiggle and Slurry…no really! Click the link above to learn about them!

Written By: Chris Paul Posted June 5, 2014

